Report: Apollo Nida Back In Police Custody 9 Days After Being Released

Apollo Nida, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and ex-husband of axed cast member Phaedra Parks, has reportedly lost his freedom within days of being released from prison.

According to Page Six, the U.S. Marshals Service threw the reality star back into police custody just nine days after he was let out of the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey.

"He was taken back into custody," a rep for the U.S. Marshals Service told the publication. "I wouldn't say it was an arrest because it's not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody."

The representative went on to specify that he was in trouble for "breaking a technical condition of his release." They added that he has been taken to the Federal Bureau of Prisons where they "will deal with it since he was in their custody."

Nida, 40, was just released from custody on June 5. He was living in a halfway house in Philadelphia prior to this incident.

As previously reported, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud charges. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to remit $1.9 million for his crimes.