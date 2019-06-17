Tiffany Haddish Postpones Atlanta Show Over Georgia’s Abortion Law

Tiffany Haddish recently canceled a forthcoming appearance in Atlanta for a noble and upstanding reason.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Haddish released a statement on Saturday announcing that she will no longer be performing at the Fox Theatre on June 22 in protest of the state's recently adopted and highly controversial abortion law.

"After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta," her statement reads. "I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there."

The Girls Trip star is the first celebrity to postpone an appearance over the "heartbeat" abortion bill. Several other celebs and studios have threatened to cancel working in Georgia, but the comedienne is the first to follow through.

The venue clarified that it would be issuing refunds to ticket holders and no new date has been set for Haddish in the future. Her next scheduled show is set to take place in Miami, next week, and will be her last, following this cancellation.

The controversial new law would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. This can mark as early as six weeks before many women even know they are expecting. If the law is not blocked in court, it will officially go into effect in 2020.