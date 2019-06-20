Zendaya Defends Bella Thorne After Whoopi Goldberg Said She Shouldn’t Take Nude Photos

Zendaya is standing up for her former Shake It Up co-star Bella Thorne after the actress called out Whoopi Goldberg for comments she made about her recent nude photo leak.

Thorne took to Twitter on Sunday to share that she was being blackmailed with nude photos of herself. Instead of living in paranoia and letting her blackmailer intimidate her, she decided to beat him to the punch and release the photos herself.

Days later, Goldberg addressed the topic on The View, criticizing Thorne's decision, not only to leak the photos on her own accord, but for taking them in the first place.

"If you're famous — I don't care how old you are — you don't take nude pictures of yourself," she said. "Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don't know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I'm sorry. You don't get to do that."

After tearfully firing back at Goldberg on her Instagram Story, Thorne has received tons of support from her peers, and has decided to share some of their encouraging words with her followers. Among the thread of message was Zendaya's who, in the post's caption, Thorne said called to make sure she was OK in addition to texting her some supportive words.

"Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out," her text reads, according to a screenshot. "You f*****g broke my heart with that damn [Instagram] post but anyway, just being a f*****g sap right now lmao just letting you know you're a light and I'm super proud. Love you."

Take a look, below: