Watch Mama Jada React To Willow Smith Talk About The Possibility Of An Open Relationship With A Man And Woman

Polyamory is the latest topic on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook series Red Table Talk.

In the latest episode, the actress, her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, welcomed a throuple, a man and two women, as their guests. Things took an unexpected turn when Willow, 18, was asked her thoughts on throuples and open relationships.

"I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman," she said. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."

The "Whip My Hair" songstress made a point to specify to her mother and grandmother, though, that she could not see herself in a quadruple.

"Personally, male and female — that's all I need," she said.

So, how does Mama Jada feel about her daughter's philosophy?

"How does that make you feel," she asked her mom, Adrienne. '"Cause I think my stomach just [makes turning motion]. Listen, you konw me, Willow. Whatever makes you happy. I always tell her, never be afraid. You have to live who you're not to know who you are."

Take a look at the full video, below: