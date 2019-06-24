Watch Regina King's Acceptance Speech (And Shoutout To Regina Hall!) For Best Actress At The BET Awards

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
During Sunday's epic show, Regina King took home the 2019 BET Award for Best Actress. Since the If Beale Street Could Talk star wasn't in attendance, she graciously posted a video to her Instagram account, accepting her award — and gave a hilarious shoutout to Regina Hall.
"Regina Hall, you funny," she said in a video posted to her Instagram. "They can go down to Beale Street to get that b***h, but they went down to beach street to get that b***h. Thank you, BET! Love you, BET!"
King is living it up on that much-deserved vacay!
Take a look, below:
In case her words confused you a bit, take a look at the video below where Hall — jokingly — stormed off the stage after realizing she wasn't the "Regina" who won Best Actress.
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
