Adrienne Bailon Says She Once Made A Man Cry After Sex

Adrienne Bailon Houghton recently reflected on her sex life, and it turns out she has some super powers in the bedroom. The Real host revealed that she once made a man burst into tears after they made love.

It all went down on Tuesday's episode of the hit talk show, where Adrienne and her co-hosts went around the table and shared the most intimate moments they've had with their past partners in bed.

"When a man is in bed with you and he's happy and he's satisfied, he opens up and you get to talk to him about things where he's not trying so hard, he's just being him," Jeannie Mai started.

Adrienne then posed a question to the group: "Anybody ever cried after?"

After Loni Love responded with a resounding "yes," and Tamera Mowry-Housley asked them to clarify, the former Cheetah Girl added, "They're just overwhelmed with how much they love you or how bomb you were."

Reenacting the moment she made a man tear up after the act, Adrienne said, "'They're just like, 'That was amazing!'" while pretending to cry.

Watch her retell the memory, below: