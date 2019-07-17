Blac Chyna Posts The Best Parenting Advice You’ll See On The Internet Today

Blac Chyna shares two beautiful children, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, with her exes, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively. With six years of experience under her belt, the model recently took to Instagram to issue some parenting advice, and it shows she's quite the attentive mother, herself.

"Seven things every child needs to hear: I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm sorry, I forgive you, I'm listening. This is your responsibility. You have what it takes to succeed," she captioned an adorable photo of her two kids.

