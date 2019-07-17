Blac Chyna Posts The Best Parenting Advice You’ll See On The Internet Today

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Blac Chyna shares two beautiful children, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, with her exes, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively. With six years of experience under her belt, the model recently took to Instagram to issue some parenting advice, and it shows she's quite the attentive mother, herself.
"Seven things every child needs to hear: I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm sorry, I forgive you, I'm listening. This is your responsibility. You have what it takes to succeed," she captioned an adorable photo of her two kids.
Take a look, below:
The mother of two, who recently launched a docu-series about her life, also opened up to RuPaul on his Fox daytime talk show about her secrets to co-parenting with her kids' fathers.
"Co-parenting is good," she said. "With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly. So there's no animosity in the air, everything's like, good. We're all in a good place."
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
