Is Wesley Snipes In His Feelings Over Mahershala Ali Taking Over The ‘Blade’ Franchise?

Mahershala Ali was recently revealed to be taking over the role of martial artist Daywalker Blade in the upcoming adaptation of Blade for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Wesley Snipes — who has exclusively been the face of the Blade franchise over its three films to date — recently shared that he is cool with Marvel's decision to cast the Oscar winner for the remake.
"Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," he said in a statement. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan [Lee]. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come."
Shortly after, though, Snipes posted something that has fans wondering if he's low-key in his feelings about being replaced by Ali. He shared a clip from one of his Blade films to Instagram with the supporting caption, "Hey MCU, Haven’t we been down this road before? Aye yah, some motherf*****s are always trying to ice skate uphill …hahaha.”
Take a look, below:
Is the Hollywood legend being playful or serious here?
