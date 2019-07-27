50 Cent Says 'Power' Has Been Snubbed By The Emmys Because Of Race

After quietly being snubbed for the past five years for his hit series Power on Starz, which features a predominantly Black cast, 50 Cent is finally fed up and speaking out.

"I like to say it's racial. That's the easy way to get out of things," the executive producer of the series shared during a panel discussion on Friday at the Television Critics Association Press Tour.

"People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people,” he continued.

50 Cent said he experienced being passed over for his hard work during his music career, especially when his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin' was released in 2003.

"This project is the same material I used for my music," he explained. "I didn't receive an award for best new artist when I had the largest debut for a hip-hop album. I sold more records for a first album today. I look at it the same. I'm going to make the numbers. The viewership before we're done with it, they'll be looking around saying 'Yeah, we (expletive) up again.'"

Power creator, Courtney Kemp also expressed her disappointment in being snubbed but also expressed her happiness that the show was nominated for the NAACP Award.

"I thought we were doing something new and fresh," Kemp said. "I was hoping that the Emmy voters would take notice, and they didn't. You just accept it and move on. But we've been winning Image Awards now for quite some time. It feels as though our core audience does love and respect the show. Not every show gets the attention it deserves."

Power watchers are eagerly anticipating its sixth and final season on August 25. The first half of the season will air with 10 episodes.

The concluding five episodes will start airing in January.