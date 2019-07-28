Toya Wright Stirs Up Engagement Rumors With ‘Bridal’ Post

Written by Tweety Elitou

“Toya Wright, are you engaged?” was the number one question circulating under a recent Instagram post by the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality star. In promotion of her customized “bridal bonnets,” Toya posted a photo of what many believed was the 36-year-old wearing a fancy bonnet and the woman in the image is clearly wearing a mega-sized engagement ring.

Quickly, fans began to comment with excitement. One user posted, “OMGosh is that your engagement ring, yes marry him.” “Beautiful engagement ring 💍 💜,” another speculated. “Congratulations," another fan commented. "Love the ring ❤️😍💍.” Turns out, the woman modeling the bridal bonnet in the photo is Toya’s friend, Marketa. Shocked, one user commented, “Now Toya you should have tagged your friend. Cause I thought we had a ring sis!!!” The gag is, this isn’t the first time fans jumped to conclusions that Toya’s bae, Robert “Red” Rushing popped the question.

Last month, many were disappointed after Toya had to shutdown engagement speculations after fans thought her hairstylist’s hand was hers.

“It is beautiful but that’s not mine. That’s my hairstylist ring,” Toya wrote in the comments. It’s quite evident Toya’s followers are ready for her to tie the knot with the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing.

The couple who recently purchased their first home together seems to be living their best life as they raise their daughter and enjoy lavish date nights. Toya has yet to confirm or deny any of the engagement rumors. Remember, patience is a virtue.