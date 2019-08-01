Idris Elba Shares An Adorable Story About His Relationship With Beyoncé

Idris Elba has been considered a massively respected Hollywood actor and heartthrob for a while now. However, it wasn't until just a few years ago that the Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw star felt "super famous," and this was partly thanks to an interaction her shared with his former co-star Beyoncé.

During the latest episode of the popular First We Feast food blog YouTube series Hot Ones, Elba explained that he felt like he was officially a part of the "cool club" when he hosted the Met Gala in 2016 and was greeted by the "Formation" superstar and a few other respected names in fashion and music.

"I had Lady GaGa coming up to me, Rihanna, Beyoncé, coming up to me, shaking my hand," he said. "I felt super famous. And [Met Gala co-chair and Vogue Editor-in-Chief] Anna Wintour — bless her heart — she championed me as someone who should host it."

While the people whose approval he seemed to appreciate the most greeted him warmly, the actor added that there were tons of others who had no idea who he was.

"Half the people didn't even know who I was," he added. "They're like, 'Who? Oh, OK, he was on The Wire. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. My dad's seen that. It was great, apparently. Great.'"

Take a look at the clip, below: