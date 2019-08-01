Report: KeKe Palmer Lands Epic Morning Talk Show Gig

KeKe Palmer may have a major reason to celebrate by the end of this week. It is reported that she is moments away from inking a deal with ABC to join the Good Morning America, spin-off Strahan and Sara.

According to Page Six, Palmer, who turns 26 this month, is set to join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as the third co-host of the early afternoon series. ABC executives have reportedly enjoyed her "fun, spontaneous" personality and are close to finalizing a deal, which is said to be done by the end of the week.

Palmer has regularly filled in as a guest co-host on the show, especially while Haines was on maternity leave. She returned to the show last week.

"KeKe has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer," an insider told the site. "The audience knows her and she's got great chemistry with both [hosts]."

Strahan and Sara replaced ABC's long-running cooking show The Chew following its 2018 cancellation. However, it is reported that the new series has been struggling with ratings since its 2018 debut. The show was called GMA Day when it first premiered, but was later changed in January 2019.

Page Six reports that the network is hoping Palmer will attract a younger demographic.

For now, it remains unclear whether ABC will change the name of the show to include the young star's name.