ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 10: Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J Host a Party at Gold Room on June 10, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Stevie J Gets Temporary Sole Custody Of His Daughter, Bonnie Bella, While Ex Joseline Hernandez Faces Jail Time

2-year-old, Bonnie Bella is currently with her father.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

The very public custody battle between Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta reality stars, Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J continues and this time jail time can be involved. 

TMZ reports, Joseline was placed in serious hot water after she apparently broke a child custody agreement with the father of her child, Stevie J. The move could even land her in jail.

According to court documents obtained by the news source, when Stevie traveled to Miami on July 28 to pick up their 2-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, Joseline—who was filming the reality show, Marriage Boot Camp— flew to Los Angeles with their child.

The father of six was reportedly scheduled to take custody of Bonnie Bella from July 28 to August 11. 

On Thursday (Aug. 1), the judge in the custody case issued an arrest warrant, ordering the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. to arrest Joseline immediately if she didn’t turn over the child.

Stevie and his attorney, Adamma McKinnon, told TMZ Joseline flew back to Miami with Bonnie Bella and turned the toddler over to Stevie's adult daughter.

Both of Stevie’s daughters headed to L.A. to reunite with him.

Due to the ordeal, the judge in the exes’ custody battle granted sole physical custody of Bonnie Bella until the next court date on August 15.

Bonnie 🖤❤️

We surely hope the couple can come to an amicable custody agreement for the sake of Bonnie Bella. 

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

