Stevie J Gets Temporary Sole Custody Of His Daughter, Bonnie Bella, While Ex Joseline Hernandez Faces Jail Time

The very public custody battle between Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta reality stars, Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J continues and this time jail time can be involved.

TMZ reports, Joseline was placed in serious hot water after she apparently broke a child custody agreement with the father of her child, Stevie J. The move could even land her in jail.

According to court documents obtained by the news source, when Stevie traveled to Miami on July 28 to pick up their 2-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, Joseline—who was filming the reality show, Marriage Boot Camp— flew to Los Angeles with their child.