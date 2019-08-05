Reginae Carter Apologizes To Fans And Dumps YFN Lucci After 'Cucumber Pool Party' Fiasco

Reginae Carter has been vocal in speaking out against the now-viral Cucumber Challenge, calling it a degrading act that no one should partake in. Given those comments, fans were surprised to see that she was present at Trouble's Atlanta pool party that made headlines for its cucumber extracurriculars that took an explicit turn.

After being recorded at the event, Lil' Wayne's daughter took to social media to explain why she was there, admitting that she only hit up the party to spy on her on-again-off-again boyfriend, YFN Lucci.

"I went to the party to spy on ray (Lucci)," she tweeted. "Females, don't act like you never did it. But when I heard about the cucumber activities, I left."

The young scion admitted that her antics involving her rapper boyfriend have not shown her in the best light — an image she's faced criticism over for a while now.

"Tbh, I've made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it," she continued. "I'm young and still learning. Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can't control it. Imma try to be more private for now on. It's hard because I've always been so open and honest. But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private."

Reginae went on to stress that she's worked hard to build her image and brand and she refuses to let this incident destroy all her hard work.

Take a look at her tweets, below: