Report: Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel Was Arrested In Brooklyn

Black Ink Crew ’s head honcho, Ceaser Emanuel , was reportedly arrested in New York City for a pretty flagrant crime.

According to TMZ, NYC’s law enforcement sources revealed Ceaser—whose real name is David Emanuel—was arrested on Friday, in a Brooklyn residential neighborhood, after police apparently witnessed him blowing a red light and failing to yield to pedestrians.

Immediately, the famed tattoo artist turned reality star was pulled over.

Reportedly, when officers asked the Black Ink shop owner for his license and insurance, not only did Ceaser not have a valid insurance card, but he also handed over an ID that read "Emanuel Thomas" along with a DOB saying he was born in June 1971.

FYI: Ceaser was born in 1979, meaning the birth date is off by 8 years.

He was quickly arrested on the spot and booked for misdemeanor false impersonation and other traffic violations.

Yikes! It’s unclear if the Black Ink cameras were rolling.

We guess we’ll have to wait for Ceaser’s side of the story.