Djimon Hounsou Files For Joint Custody Of Son Against Kimora Lee

Djimon Hounsou has filed for joint custody of his son Kenzo, whose mother is Kimora Lee Simmons, after claiming that Simmons has been keeping him from seeing the boy.

According to TMZ, Hounsou recently asked a judge for joint custody. The celebrity news website also claims anonymous sources close to Kimora allege Hounsou has threatened to move their son to Africa and not return. Hounsou was born in Benin.

TMZ claims Russell Simmons, who was once married to Kimora, told the site that Hounsou asked to take the 10-year-old on a trip to Africa. However, according to the Baby Phat owner, when she required he sign a document indicating he would bring the boy home, Hounsou became angry and refused.

TMZ previously caught up with Djimon Hounsou on Father’s Day, when he first hinted and custody drama with his ex. At the time, he claimed Kimora was refusing to let him see Kenzo, insinuated that Simmons regularly keeps their son away from him. He did not speak to the allegations that he wanted to take their son to Africa.

“It would be nice if I could see my son for Father’s Day,” he told a paparazzi photographer. “It would also be nice to see him to at least talk to him, right?” When asked when he last saw his son, Hounsou replied, “I can’t even recall myself.”

Kimora Simmons was served on Friday (August 9) with Hounsou’s joint custody petition. Russell Simmons also told TMZ that Hounsou is asking for child support on top of joint custody, but claims he doesn’t pay Kimora any support. It’s unclear whether a court has ordered him to do so.