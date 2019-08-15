Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Makes A Statement About Jay-Z’s Controversial NFL Deal

Jay-Z's "entertainment and social justice partnership" with the NFL was announced on Tuesday (August 13) to mixed reactions on social media. Through this collaboration, the Brooklyn-born mogul and his Roc Nation team will reportedly consult on the Super Bowl halftime show and will have major input in the corporation's social initiatives.

"The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive," Jigga said of the business relationship. "They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good."

The partnership led many to wonder whether free agent Colin Kaepernick, who has had a famously strained relationship with the NFL for years, would be involved with the Roc Nation deal, given Hov's support of Kaepernick's actions. The former football star's girlfriend, radio personality Nessa Diab, shed some light on that question on Hot 97 yesterday (August 14).

Diab confirmed that Kaepernick is not involved in the Jay-Z deal with the NFL and was not consulted beforehand. She also expressed "disappointment" in Hov's decision to work with the league.