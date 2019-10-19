Kim Kardashian Begs The Governor Of Texas To Stop Execution Of Rodney Reed

Written by Tweety Elitou, Paul Meara

Kim Kardashian West is on a mission to use her massive social media influence to save death row inmate Rodney Reed from his scheduled execution on November 20. On Saturday (Oct. 19), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to plead for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to “do the right thing,” and halt the inmate’s upcoming execution. Claiming to have been “investigating” Reed’s case, Kim revealed that after watching the film, Just Mercy – a movie based on the true story of Walter McMillian, who successfully appealed his wrongful murder conviction in the early '90s – she knew she had to speak up for Reed who was arrested with capital murder in 1998 by an all-white jury. “I just saw the movie Just Mercy, the film about Bryan Stevenson’s book starring Jamie Foxx & Michael B Jordan. Wow I cried!!! I know it doesn’t come out until January but you all have to see this!!! It’s a true glimpse into the injustice that still happens today,” Kim tweeted to her 62 million Twitter followers.

She also added she believes Reed is “innocent.” “After watching the movie I opened up my computer & opened up my email about a case I had recently been investigating, @FreeRodneyReed. I have been hearing about him and his story for the last week. On Nov. 20, Texas will execute Rodney Reed. I believe he is innocent.”

She continued, “PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING.”

Rodney Reed’s case has gained national attention with many believing he’s being railroaded. RELATED | Black Man Facing Execution For Killing White Woman Despite DNA Evidence Reed was convicted in the 1996 rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites, although, for decades he has proclaimed his innocence along with his family. Initially, investigators considered Stites’ then-fiancé, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, to be a suspect before Reed’s DNA reportedly matched DNA evidence found in her vaginal cavity. However, Reeds claims his DNA was found due to the secret and consensual relationship he had with Stites. New witnesses have since come forward, including the victim's cousin and coworker, who were allegedly aware of Reed’s romantic relationship with Stites. Plus, forensic scientists declared it’s scientifically impossible that Reed was the murderer. The victim was found dead in a wooded area partially clothed and strangled with her own belt. Interestingly enough, the murder weapon was never tested for DNA and according to the Innocence Project, the victim’s original time of death makes the timeline for Reed killing Stites highly unlikely. As if the red flags weren’t already demanding attention, news surfaced that Fennel who had a history of violence against women, served 10 years for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman. Not to mention, Fennell failed two lie detector tests during the investigation and Fennell’s former best friend, Bastrop Sheriff’s Officer Curtis Davis openly admitted Fennell failed to be honest about his whereabouts on the night of Stites’ death. If you are outraged by this case, sign the petition here.