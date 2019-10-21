Rob Kardashian Hilariously Clowns Kylie's Viral 'Rise And Shine' Song

The reclusive former reality star couldn't help but join the fun.

Published 4 days ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Kylie Jenner's rendition of the "Rise and Shine" song arguably was the talk of the internet all weekend, with meme-Twitter putting its own spin on the viral clip.

The latest to join the buzz is Jenner's reclusive brother, Rob Kardashian, who took to Instagram to add a minimalistic remix to the beauty mogul's latest trend.

Since Rob hasn't been seen in public for more than a year — yep, we've been counting — many assume that he's also been M.I.A. on his social media accounts. This may be true, to some degree.

Here's the thing: the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram account, in particular, is heavily populated, but seems to have been run by a social media manager, judging from the majority of promotional posts — ranging from his businesses to his family reality series — taking up the majority of space on his page.

It appears, though, that Rob, himself, may have taken back the reins for a brief moment, just to troll his little sister.

On Sunday (October 20), he uploaded a video he recorded of Kylie miming the words to her latest tagline:

Rise and shine 😁

Though brief, it's good to "see" Rob publicly letting a little loose in some capacity, right?

(Photos from left: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, David Livingston/WireImage)

