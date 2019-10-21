Rob Kardashian Hilariously Clowns Kylie's Viral 'Rise And Shine' Song

Kylie Jenner's rendition of the "Rise and Shine" song arguably was the talk of the internet all weekend, with meme-Twitter putting its own spin on the viral clip.

The latest to join the buzz is Jenner's reclusive brother, Rob Kardashian, who took to Instagram to add a minimalistic remix to the beauty mogul's latest trend.

Since Rob hasn't been seen in public for more than a year — yep, we've been counting — many assume that he's also been M.I.A. on his social media accounts. This may be true, to some degree.