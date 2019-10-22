What The Cast of Tyler Perry's 'The Oval' Would Do On Their First Day In Office

It’s the most famous address in the world: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But now it’s time to welcome a new family into the White House.

The highly anticipated series The Oval, featuring Ed Quinn and Kron Moore as America’s POTUS and FLOTUS, Hunter and Victoria Franklin, tackles power, ego, sex and everything in between in this suspenseful drama.

The Franklins are a seemingly picture-perfect couple with money and status. Behind closed doors, the Mr. & Mrs. are anything but flawless, as mayhem, lies and corruption become a constant companion in the nation’s most notable home.

Quinn described his leading character Hunter as “a Virginia tomboy who was playing football for Virginia Tech and met this beautiful girl going to Harvard. Next thing you know, he’s on this wild ride in politics.”

Moore, portraying Victoria Franklin, describes the first lady as a “misunderstood woman. She is strong, but she’s had to be her whole life, and she has something to prove and she does that by any means possible.”

The series, written, produced and directed by Mr. Perry himself, Daniel Croix Henderson (Jason Hunter) described just how significant the show, taped at Tyler Perry’s Studio, really is.

“I took a walk over to where they were building the White House and I was nearly brought to tears because it was just like, this is so much bigger than me,” described Henderson, who plays the spoiled and embattled Jason. “Jason is a warning to our viewers that this is what happens when you’re not compassionate and loving to your children. This is how bad it could get.”

During a promo tour stop in Chicago last week, Moore and Quinn shared the first order of business they’d tackle on their first day in office if elected president.

“I would return everything at the White House back to the way it was,” Moore told the camera. “When President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama was in office.”

Quinn switched it up, saying he’d immediately eliminate daylight savings time.

“Just stop it! It’s annoying... it’s so dark in the morning right now then you’d have to fall back in a few weeks then spring forward and lose all that sleep,” Quinn said. “I think America would love that! I’d probably serve three terms.”



The Oval premieres on Wednesday, October 23, at 9/8c on BET.