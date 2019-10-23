Brandon T. Jackson Admits His Career Went Downhill 'When I Put On That Dress' In 'Big Momma's House'

Brandon T. Jackson has been working steadily in Hollywood for years, but the actor claims his career took a nosedive following his appearance in the 2011 film Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son.

During a recent interview with Comedy Hype, Jackson claimed that the "negative" turning point came as a result of him dressing as a woman in the film, in which he starred in alongside Martin Lawrence.

"Everything went wrong when I put on that dress," he said. "It was a negative changing point, to be honest... My personal life was in shambles at that time. It was horrible."

He also boldly admits that he did not find the film to be very good to begin with.