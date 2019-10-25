Rich Dollaz From ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Under Arrest For Unpaid Child Support: Report

Rich Dollaz has once again been busted for not paying child support.

According to TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star was arrested on Thursday (October 24) at his New Jersey home and was booked for failure to pay child support. The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, per the celebrity news website, claims he owes more than $125,000 to the mother of his child.

Dollaz was reportedly processed at the jail he was taken to and transferred to Hudson County Family Court for a hearing. He then posted $20,000 bail under the condition he would begin making month child support payments.

Previously, Rich Dollaz was busted in October 2014 for owing $11,000 and again a year later for not paying nearly $200,000. The payments are for his daughter Ashley Trowers, whom he had with Chaundrea Nicolle.