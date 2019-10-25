Travis Scott’s Rumored Side Chick Calls Kylie Jenner An ‘Insecure, Petty, Manipulative Con Artist’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly split a few weeks ago amid rumors of his infidelity.
Previously, an Instagram model named Yungsweetro was identified by the internet as the Houston rapper’s rumored side chick. Now, she’s speaking out.
Via her Instagram Story, the woman screenshotted Kylie allegedly blocking her on the social media app, claiming the reality star and beauty entrepreneur “blocked and unblocked” her numerous times. She also wants her truth to get out.
"I wish the truth would just reveal itself," says Sweetro, who also says she "didn't do anything wrong” and is just a "victim of the internet being crazy."
And then she brought Jordyn Woods into the fray as an example of KarJenner family’s alleged vindictiveness.
“They’ve blacklisted Jordyn for every large company too,” the model wrote. “Look at her page n ull see how few companies work with her, ur not alone.”
“Not to say jordyn did anything wrong, just saying they’re completely different situations,” she continued.
Jordyn Woods was famously blackballed from the KarJenner family after allegedly hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s on-again-off-again ex-fiancé, Tristan Thompson, who fathers the couple’s child, True.
Then came the Kylie subs: "It's just sad to see how someone with all that money and fame is still concerned with little insignificant me, someone who's done nothing to her, and have so much jealousy and envy in her heart that she'll try to block a complete stranger from doing better for themselves,” Sweetro wrote. “This is y'alls idol. An insecure, petty, manipulative con artist."
Kylie Jenner hasn’t responded to any rumors over her relationship with Travis Scott. Regardless, the tea is getting strong.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images
