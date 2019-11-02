Watch Eddie Murphy On Set For ‘Coming To America 2’

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Eddie Murphy attends the LA premiere of Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name" at Regency Village Theatre on September 28, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The legendary actor was in Atlanta in full Prince Akeem garb.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Eddie Murphy is reportedly deep into filming Coming to America 2 and developments coming from it has his fans super excited.

The actor was on set in Atlanta in full Prince Akeem of Zamunda wear, donning a New York Mets bomber jacket, a New York cap and jeans. He was also carrying a bundle of cash.

Via pictures captured by on-lookers, Murphy smiled at the crowd with his wad of money.

Prince Akeem’s minders, Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall and Oha, played by Paul Bates, were also on-set watching Eddie.

Video uploaded to social media also provided an awesome moment for fans. On an adjacent set to CtA2, Bad Boys 3 was filming, so it was only right that Will Smith stopped by to visit with Wesley Snipes, Martin Lawrence and others. They were eventually joined by Tracy Morgan.

Coming to America 2 is slated for an August 7, 2020 release date, but hopefully, more behind-the-scenes elements will emerge in the meantime.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

