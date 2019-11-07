Podcast Hosts Apologize Following T.I.’s Bizarre On-Air Comments About His Daughter’s Virginity

Written by Moriba Cummings

The hosts of the Ladies Like Us podcast, where T.I. made some unsettling comments about his daughter Deyjah Harris' virginity, are speaking out following the controversy. The rapper appeared as a guest on the podcast, and during his interview with co-hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, he made disturbing statements about visiting the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter "to check her hymen." He even recalled visiting the doctor with Deyjah after her 16th birthday. "Right after the birthday, we celebrate... Usually the day after the party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door, 'Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,'" he said during the episode. "We'll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and you know, the doctors maintain a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, in order for me to share information...' I say, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this...so we can share information. Is there anything that you would not want me to know?'"

He added that he specified to the doctors why he wanted to be privy to his daughter's private information. "I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," he recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact." The "Whatever You Like" rapper's controversial comments sparked major outrage on social media from fans and celebrities alike. Deyjah even shared her stance on the debate by liking a few tweets that expressed disgust in his comments and actions. During T.I.'s story, both hosts laughed. Today, Nazanin and Nadia have posted a joint statement to their personal social media pages and the podcast's page, addressing their response to Tip's comments during the episode. "To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of Ladies Like Us, we want to apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic," it reads. "We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment. The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish." They added that they "feel deeply awful about the entire incident," and "take full accountability of our lack of action." Read their full statement, below:

The episode has since been deleted. Deyjah has not publicly responded to her father's comments, though she did indicate how she feels on social media, and the rapper is yet to address the widespread backlash he's received since making them.