Watch: Blac Chyna Is Trying Help Her Mom Find A Man

Blac Chyna wants her mom Tokyo Toni to find true love, so that’s why she’s been pitching in recently in an attempt to find her a suitable man.

In a video clip, posted by TMZ, of Chyna’s new reality dating show Tokyo Toni: Finding Love ASAP, mother and daughter sit side-by-side, alongside Love & Hip Hop star Lyrica Garrett, and size up one of her potential suitors.

After asking the elder gentleman how much he had in his bank account, Toni requested he show them his bedroom stroke.

Suffice to say, it didn’t impress either Toni or Chyna, the latter of whom suggested that the man’s hip“can’t do all that.”

This show is getting out of hand already… And it hasn’t even premiered yet!

Tokyo Toni: Finding Love ASAP premieres tonight (November 10) at 8 p.m. EST on Zeus Network. Watch the segment here.