Kylie Jenner And Drake’s ‘Situationship’ Is Reportedly Going Strong

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Kylie Jenner has been living the single life since her split from her ex-boyfriend and daughter's father, Travis Scott.
The reality star-turned-beauty mogul has been rumored to be casually dating Drake since the breakup, and an insider is now revealing the current status of their allegedly budding romance.
"Kylie doesn't seem to be dating," the insider told People. "She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn't seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous."
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Tweets About Travis Scott Split And Explains Why She Was Spotted At Tyga’s Studio
The publication added that reps for Drake, 33, Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, all gave no comment in response to these claims.
As previously reported, Jenner and Scott decided to "take time apart" and step away from their two-year relationship. Multiple reports added that one-year-old Stormi Webster's parents "aren't officially calling it quits" though.
People confirmed in early November that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had been "hanging out" with the "God's Plan" rapper ever since the split.
(Photos from left: David Livingston/WireImage, BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS