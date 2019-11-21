Kylie Jenner And Drake’s ‘Situationship’ Is Reportedly Going Strong

Kylie Jenner has been living the single life since her split from her ex-boyfriend and daughter's father, Travis Scott.

The reality star-turned-beauty mogul has been rumored to be casually dating Drake since the breakup, and an insider is now revealing the current status of their allegedly budding romance.

"Kylie doesn't seem to be dating," the insider told People. "She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn't seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous."