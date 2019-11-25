Gabrielle Union Fired From 'America's Got Talent' For Speaking Up About Racism And Sexism: Report

Gabrielle Union will reportedly not be returning for the next season of America's Got Talent, and it turns out the Being Mary Jane star actually did not leave on her own terms.

TODAY initially confirmed the initial news of Union's departure from the hit competition show, only mentioning that the actress will be busy in the coming year "with other projects."

However, according to LoveBScott, Union — who was a judge for one season — was fired after speaking out against some "problematic" situations that were taking place behind-the-scenes of the popular talent competition series, including racism, sexism and more. Her co-judge Julianne Hough will also not be returning for the next season.