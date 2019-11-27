Toya Wright Is Engaged – And Reginae’s Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

Written by Moriba Cummings

Congratulations are in order for Toya Wright and Robert Rushing! The reality star and author recently revealed that the two are engaged. Toya, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 26) to share the news with her followers and to thank her fiancé for "being all of what a man should be."

"Yes! Yes! And Yes!," she captioned a photo of her holding Rushing's hand, with her huge rock in clear view. "For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! Looking forward to forever with you." The couple share a baby girl, Reign, together, and Toya has a daughter, Reginae, from her previously relationship with rapper Lil Wayne. In fact, judging from this video of Reginae and Reign posted after the announcement, Toya's girls couldn't be happier.

This would mark Toya's third marriage. She was previously married to Wayne from 2004 to 2006, and music producer Memphitz from 2011 to 2015. Congratulations to Toya and Robert on this engagement!