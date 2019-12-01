'Married To Medicine' Star Miss Quad Exclusively Dispels Rumors That She Had Any Relationship With Rapper Common

Written by Tweety Elitou

This season of Married To Medicine has been filled with fiery moments, but if tonight’s episode can be used as an inclination of what to expect for the upcoming reunion show, we already know it’s a powder keg that’s ready to blow. On Sunday (Dec. 1), while vacationing in Mexico, things got heated after when Dr. Simone playfully asked recently divorced cast member Miss Quad Webb whom she would marry if she had the opportunity, things became a bit awkward when Quad’s friend and fellow castmate Dr. Heavenly Kimes chimed in “Common, b*tch,” before she could answer. Acting as if her statement was simply a slip of the tongue, Heavenly continued, “She done already f*cked him. I’m sorry, did I get permission to share that?”

“Absolutely not,” Quad responds to Dr. Heavenly’s comment before adding the famed actor and rapper “is dating someone right now.” It is no secret that Common, 47, has been in a committed relationship with the smart and beautiful CNN commentator Angela Rye.

Photo: Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images















The couple publicly shared their relationship status with Angie Martinez back in August. RELATED | Common Admits He’s Back Together With One Of His Famous Exes Unfortunately, Quad’s rejection of the statement was not enough to keep the rumors from growing into a firestorm for news outlets. Eager to get the facts, BET spoke exclusively to the Sister Circle co-host. “Rumors get started when a person wants to think more about the ratings and less about loyalty and friendship,” Quad tells BET. “I don’t know why she [Dr. Heavenly] would jeopardize our friendship for entertainment purposes, everything is not a joke.”

Photo: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images















“I don’t know Common, I don’t have his phone number, and we have never shared the same space. I met him once during an interview with Sister’s Circle,” she explains. “This was a very professional setting, and I take my career very seriously. I do not use it as a dating ground.” She continued, “I am so very disappointed in Heavenly, and I don’t think she realizes the repercussions of making such false statements,” adding, “Common is in a flourishing relationship and he may marry Angela one day. He does not need a terrible rumor like this to ruin their Black Love. I respect Common and Angela Rye as two very intelligent and beautiful people that are doing amazing things for our people.” She also made it clear that, “What Heavenly did was an attack on my professional reputation as a talk show host. My professional life is completely independent of my personal life.”

Photo: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images















She ended with, “Her actions are not the actions of a true friend. What is most hurtful is that we were close for the last 2-3 years and what she did was very lowbrow and inconsiderate. Once again, a Black woman trying to tear down Black women.” According to Bravo's website, Married to Medicine's season 7 reunion show is just around the corner.