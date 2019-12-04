Nick Cannon Announces Plans To Launch Syndicated Radio Shows In 2020

The entrepreneur, in conjunction with Skyview Networks and Meruelo Media, announced on Wednesday (December 4) that he's developing Nick Cannon Radio for afternoon syndication, beginning January 27, 2020, and Nick Cannon Weekends , premiering in February 2020.

Nick Cannon is known for always being booked and busy, and the mogul is showing no signs of slowing down in the new year. The rapper, actor and TV host just announced that he's adding two nationally syndicated radio shows, set to launch in 2020, to his portfolio.

"Nick Cannon is one of the most accomplished, creative and versatile entertainers in America and we are proud to be working with him and the team at Meruelo Media to launch Nick's new syndicated shows," said Steve Jones, president and COO of Skyview Networks. "Nick is an influencer, whose connection with audiences makes him extremely attractive to advertisers and radio programmers alike."

Speaking on the upcoming projects, Cannon said he loves "connecting with Los Angeles every morning," via his Nick Cannon Mornings show on Power 106 Los Angeles, and "the natural thing is to take it to the next level with a new nationally syndicated daily drivetime and weekend show."

"The show will feature original comedy and conversations with the people driving pop culture," he added. "I am looking forward to working with Skyview Networks and my Meruelo Media family to now reach all of the U.S."

Nick Cannon Radio will be available to stations in afternoon drive, Monday through Friday, and Nick Cannon Weekends will air on Saturdays and Sundays on urban, rhythmic and hip-hop formats.