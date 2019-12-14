Chris Brown Reveals First Full Picture Of Newborn Son Aeko Catori

performs onstage during "We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event" at The Hollywood Bowl on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Brown Reveals First Full Picture Of Newborn Son Aeko Catori

See the adorable photo.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Chris Brown introduced his new baby son Aeko Catori Brown on Wednesday (December 11) via Instagram. However, we could only see the singer’s hands cradling his newborn’s feet.

View this post on Instagram

AEKO CATORI BROWN

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Now, we’re actually getting to see the face of young Aeko. This time via Twitter, Breezy posted a pic of him sleeping and captioned it “BABY AEKO,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

CB’s new son is his first child with Ammika Harris, who also shared the initial pic on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”

Aeko is Ammika’s first child and Chris’ second. He also shares a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman.

Congrats are in order for Chris and Ammika! Aeko is adorable.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs