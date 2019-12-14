Chris Brown Reveals First Full Picture Of Newborn Son Aeko Catori

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Chris Brown introduced his new baby son Aeko Catori Brown on Wednesday (December 11) via Instagram. However, we could only see the singer’s hands cradling his newborn’s feet.
Now, we’re actually getting to see the face of young Aeko. This time via Twitter, Breezy posted a pic of him sleeping and captioned it “BABY AEKO,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.
“ BABY AEKO “❤️ pic.twitter.com/oBwVMvRSbG— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) December 14, 2019
CB’s new son is his first child with Ammika Harris, who also shared the initial pic on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”
Aeko is Ammika’s first child and Chris’ second. He also shares a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman.
Congrats are in order for Chris and Ammika! Aeko is adorable.
