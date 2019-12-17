Eniko Hart Gets Emotional When Talking About Kevin Hart Cheating While She Was Pregnant

Kevin Hart isn’t holding back in his upcoming Netflix documentary, Don’t F**k This Up.

A new promo video for the six-part series was recently released and provides a deep dive into the actor/comedian’s personal life and the ups and downs of his career.

In the teaser, Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish Hart recall when he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child together.

“You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, ‘How the f**k did you let that happen?'” she said while tearing up.

The trailer also reveals Kevin Hart addressing some of his other transgressions that have hit internet headlines over the past few years, including his Oscar-hosting controversy, out of control partying and the trials and tribulations of dealing with extreme fame.

“The road to becoming the billionaire, the mogul, it’s a long road, man. And you can think you got it all together. Something stupid can happen that can take it all away like that,” Hart says as the trailer comes to a close.

Don’t F**k This Up is slated to hit Netflix on December 27. Watch the trailer below.