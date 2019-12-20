Jeannie Mai Rumored To Be Pregnant

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Jeannie Mai attends the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Jeannie Mai Rumored To Be Pregnant

Allegedly, Mai and Jeezy are expecting

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy first went public about their romance in August after they were initially spotted together back in January. With their relationship still fresh, rumors are now buzzing that Mai might be pregnant.

MTO News reported the news earlier this week on Wednesday (Jan. 18) that The Real’s production company has been shooting her at different angles because they are allegedly expecting her to gain weight in the upcoming months, an insider told the outlet.

“We’ve been told to shoot Jeannie from the side to make her look slimmer. Jeannie is already a tiny girl, so there’s really no need to make her slimmer,” said the insider before continuing. “Then we were told that they expect her to gain weight and they wanted to hide it from the cameras.”

In a recent interview with Access Daily, The Real co-host spoke about dating in her 40’s with Jeezy. 

“It’s so therapeutic to be in a relationship where both of us met in a very important time in our life, where we just want to heal from our past and want to choose what are next 40 years are going to be like,” she said.  “When you’re in your 40’s you decide what you want and you make that life what it is.”

Although rumors have not been confirmed, Mai did recently spend Thanksgiving with Jeezy’s family, meeting them for the first time.

If a baby is or is not in the oven, baby steps are definitely in order. 

Watch the Mai’s interview with Access Daily below:

(Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

