Jeannie Mai Rumored To Be Pregnant

MTO News reported the news earlier this week on Wednesday (Jan. 18) that The Real’s production company has been shooting her at different angles because they are allegedly expecting her to gain weight in the upcoming months, an insider told the outlet.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy first went public about their romance in August after they were initially spotted together back in January. With their relationship still fresh, rumors are now buzzing that Mai might be pregnant.

“We’ve been told to shoot Jeannie from the side to make her look slimmer. Jeannie is already a tiny girl, so there’s really no need to make her slimmer,” said the insider before continuing. “Then we were told that they expect her to gain weight and they wanted to hide it from the cameras.”

In a recent interview with Access Daily, The Real co-host spoke about dating in her 40’s with Jeezy.

“It’s so therapeutic to be in a relationship where both of us met in a very important time in our life, where we just want to heal from our past and want to choose what are next 40 years are going to be like,” she said. “When you’re in your 40’s you decide what you want and you make that life what it is.”