Trina Braxton And Von Scales Are Officially Married

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Trina Braxton and Von Scales officially tied the knot earlier this month during a lavish ceremony in St. Louis.
According to WE tv, on December 15, the Braxton Family Values star and Scales wed at Windows on Washington surrounded by family and friends, including siblings Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, Michael Jr., and mother Evelyn.
“My sissy @trinabraxton1 is getting married tomorrow and this is her last night as a single fish,” Tamar captioned under a video of her, Trina, and more celebrating the night before the wedding. “I’m so happy for her and @vonscales because they are such an AMAZING AWESOME couple Congratulations guys.”
RELATED: ‘Braxton Family Values’ Finale Ended With One Sister Throwing Punches
The bride’s gown was reportedly designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture.
Braxton and Scales announced their engagement on Tamar’s 42nd birthday (March 17), something the youngest Braxton sister wasn’t thrilled about at the time.
“This is not a birthday celebration for me,” Tamar said in a video from March. “This is some straight foul s**t.”
The wedding was captured on film for an upcoming episode of Braxton Family Values, which airs on WE tv.
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS