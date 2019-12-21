Trina Braxton And Von Scales Are Officially Married

Trina Braxton and Von Scales officially tied the knot earlier this month during a lavish ceremony in St. Louis.

According to WE tv, on December 15, the Braxton Family Values star and Scales wed at Windows on Washington surrounded by family and friends, including siblings Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, Michael Jr., and mother Evelyn.

“My sissy @trinabraxton1 is getting married tomorrow and this is her last night as a single fish,” Tamar captioned under a video of her, Trina, and more celebrating the night before the wedding. “I’m so happy for her and @vonscales because they are such an AMAZING AWESOME couple Congratulations guys.”