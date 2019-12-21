Trina Braxton And Von Scales Are Officially Married

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Von Scales and Trina Braxton attend the 8th Annual Vision Community Black Tie Gala at Atlanta City Hall on June 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The couple tied the knot in St. Louis earlier this month.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Trina Braxton and Von Scales officially tied the knot earlier this month during a lavish ceremony in St. Louis.

According to WE tv, on December 15, the Braxton Family Values star and Scales wed at Windows on Washington surrounded by family and friends, including siblings Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, Michael Jr., and mother Evelyn.

“My sissy @trinabraxton1 is getting married tomorrow and this is her last night as a single fish,” Tamar captioned under a video of her, Trina, and more celebrating the night before the wedding. “I’m so happy for her and @vonscales because they are such an AMAZING AWESOME couple Congratulations guys.”

The bride’s gown was reportedly designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture.

Braxton and Scales announced their engagement on Tamar’s 42nd birthday (March 17), something the youngest Braxton sister wasn’t thrilled about at the time.

“This is not a birthday celebration for me,” Tamar said in a video from March. “This is some straight foul s**t.”

The wedding was captured on film for an upcoming episode of Braxton Family Values, which airs on WE tv.

Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

