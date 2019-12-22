Stevie J Says Faith Evans Is The ‘Love Of His Life’ After His Twitter Was ‘Hacked’

“Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.” the father-of-six stated in his tweet.

The 48-year-old producer took to Twitter to affirm that his Instagram and Twitter accounts were hacked.

UPDATE: After causing a social media uproar with his recent controversial tweets, Stevie J. states that he was not behind the tweets posted on December 22.

My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane. My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.

***

Stevie J is creating some chatter on social media after a series of now-deleted tweets he made about women.

Earlier today (December 22), Stevie took to his Twitter and put up some very cryptic tweets, leading many to believe he was talking about Faith Evans.

“Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know,” he tweeted. “12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day.”

It’s not exactly clear what sparked the tweets. The Love & Hip Hop star also got a little philosophical during his tweetstorm.

“Ones insecurities can damage them,” he wrote. “Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”

Stevie and Faith have been married since 2018, however, they sparked break-up rumors in June after fans noticed the couple weren’t following each other on social media.

Faith Evans has been quiet on social media but her profile pic on Instagram is a photo of her and Stevie J.