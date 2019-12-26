Tiffany Haddish Defends Blueface Throwing Money On Skid Row For The Homeless

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Tiffany Haddish attends Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah at SLS Hotel on December 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/FilmMagic,)

“It’s a blessing.”

In a brief one-on-one exchange with TMZ, Tiffany Haddish gave her insights on rapper Blueface’s actions on Los Angeles’ Skid Row when he was seen throwing money to the homeless while standing on top of a car. 

While speaking to the outlet, Haddish said the unusual gesture was actually not out of the ordinary. 

“Actually, from my experience, it’s traditional,” she said. 

The comedian began her statement to say that those who looked at these actions as “dehumanizing or degrading haven’t lived in the hood.”

“‘I’m from South Central, Los Angeles and I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, dope dealers, things like that. For my entire life, I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain on everybody … It’s not unusual,” the Girls Trip actress said.

The rapper faced a lot of backlash after the video of him throwing money went viral. Many went on to Twitter to call the 22-year-old “narcissistic” and “gross

Haddish still stands behind his actions calling it a part of Los Angeles street culture but also mentions that no matter how the money is given it is still considered a privilege to those who are less fortunate.

The 40-year-old opened up earlier this year on Thursday (April 25) Instagram about promises she made herself when she was once homeless. “I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free. I am so grateful that she believed.”

“It’s a blessing. It’s money falling from the sky. It’s a blessing … He’s throwing out hundreds. He’s possibly making it so someone can get a room for the night to stay in so they don’t have to be in the cold. You don’t know what blessing that might have helped somebody with,” Haddish told TMZ.

Watch the TMZ interview below.

Photo: Rich Fury/FilmMagic

