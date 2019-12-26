Tiffany Haddish Defends Blueface Throwing Money On Skid Row For The Homeless

In a brief one-on-one exchange with TMZ, Tiffany Haddish gave her insights on rapper Blueface’s actions on Los Angeles’ Skid Row when he was seen throwing money to the homeless while standing on top of a car.

While speaking to the outlet, Haddish said the unusual gesture was actually not out of the ordinary.

“Actually, from my experience, it’s traditional,” she said.

The comedian began her statement to say that those who looked at these actions as “dehumanizing or degrading haven’t lived in the hood.”

“‘I’m from South Central, Los Angeles and I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, dope dealers, things like that. For my entire life, I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain on everybody … It’s not unusual,” the Girls Trip actress said.