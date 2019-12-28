Luenell Reveals Lizzo’s Unexpected Reaction To Their Impromptu Meeting

Lizzo killed it last week as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It’s safe to assume she may have been caught up in the moment so when a particular comedy legend showed her some love, she wasn’t too excited -- well, that is according to the one and only Luenell.



Luenell, who appeared in films like Borat, Think Like a Man and, most recently, Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name, said the rapper and singer wasn’t too excited to meet her. She wrote on her Instagram, “I briefly spoke 2 u last weekend @nbcsnl u didn’t seem particularly excited ta meet me like I was ta meet You.”

However, it was no hard feelings for Luenell. She continued, “But it was a Lot of activity going on and ur Mom & Sis Totally made up fa that because they were Stoaked & we took pics and hugged it up. I was SO not offended.”



She also praised her for representing the big girls and pitched an idea of a collaboration that would include herself, Lizzo and even two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy, “I would Luvvvvv ta do a collabo of some sort witcha. This idea was brought to me by songwriter and producer @papaleemusic and a few More heavyweights n the industry. This post may never reach ur eyes but you Will b hearing fr me n 2020. Bet. Hey @melissamccarthy wanna get n on this action? How bout a juicy baby oiled photoshoot, or music video or whatever...tha 3 of us?”



Well, it’s all about setting goals for 2020 and you have to love Luenell for aiming big. See her full pitch below.