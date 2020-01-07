Sunny Hostin Dragged Meghan McCain To A Constitutional Hell In Less Than 30 Seconds

Meghan McCain often finds herself either rudely interrupting someone or getting read facts by her co-hosts on The View and the latter happened on Tuesday’s (January 7) episode.

Sunny Hostin brought up that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who has cozied up to Donald Trump since the death of his supposed congressional best friend John McCain (Meghan’s father), is once again favoring a decision Trump made rather than supporting the Constitution.

The subject had to do with Trump’s non-congressionally approved killing of Iran general Qassem Soleimani. Hostin wasn’t even taking a slight at Graham’s betrayal of Meghan’s father, but pointing out that he is one of several Republicans defending Trump’s outlanding foreign policy action.

McCain claimed politics isn’t always about ethics, clearly excusing Graham who was once said Trump was a race-baiting bigot.



“Lindsey Graham has no ethics? He doesn’t want to abide by the Constitution?” Hostin asks.

“He’s playing a political game,” replied McCain.

“Well, shame on him because I thought he was sworn to follow the Constitution and he’s not doing that,” Hostin quipped to audience applause.

McCain then tried to assert that Graham was brought up because of his prior relationship to her father, yet Hostin didn’t take the bait and repeated her bulletproof criticism of the Senator.

“I know everyone wants me to come on here and rip his you-know-what open,” McCain said. “I can’t. I won’t. Stop asking me to do it.”

“Well, I’m happy to do it,” Hostin said to more applause. “He’s not following the Constitution!”



McCain then finally stopped talking.