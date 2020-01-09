Loni Love Says A Lot Of Black Men Don’t Know How To Have Faithful Relationships

“I don’t speak for the Black community by I do think that a lot of Black men, they really don’t know how to have true, faithful relationships,” she said. “They think because they have money, they have power, that they can treat women any kind of way.”

The Real co-hosts were talking about Joe Budden’s comments on Kevin Hart’s infidelity when Loni decided to take a quick jab at Black men.

Loni Love is facing major backlash after calling out the infidelity of Black men during a discussion on The Real .

It was clear that Jeannie Mai, who’s happily dating rapper Jeezy, wanted to chime in but couldn’t. However, Adrienne Bailon managed slip in a comment to disagree, saying this is an issue with all men.

“I think sadly, in so many cultures, that is the whole machismo thing. That goes across the board,” Adrienne said.

But Loni didn’t hesitate to shut her down and stand by her comments, tying the issues to slavery.

“No, it’s not across the board because what is happening is that we are still dealing with the point of slavery,” Loni continued. “And we are descendants of slavery and because our families were broken up, we still do not have an idea of how to have togetherness because our families were broken up.”

Recent addition to The Real co-hosts Amanda Seales added that welfare reform in the 1960s and '70s plays a part in this as well.

But Twitter was not having it with Loni bashing Black men, especially while being in a relationship with a white man.

