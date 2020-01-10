Loni Love Responds To Backlash For Saying 'A Lot Of Black Men' Don't Know How To Be Faithful

Loni Love got a heap of backlash for saying on The Real, “I do think that a lot of Black men, they really don’t know how to have true, faithful relationships. They think because they have money, they have power, that they can treat women any kind of way.”



She was specifically talking about Kevin Hart cheating on his wife Eniko Hart while she was pregnant. Jeannie Mai said that cheating is in all cultures, but Love claimed cheating is “not across the board” because “we are descendants of slavery and because our families were broken up, we still do not have an idea of how to have togetherness because our families were broken up.”



Love, who is dating a white man, briefly responded to the backlash, writing on Twitter, “Folks will be mad but we need to work on building good relationships that honor women …” See the Tweet below: