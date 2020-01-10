Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reveal A Hilarious Story Behind A Legendary Scene From ‘Bad Boys II’

One of the most famous scenes from Bad Boys II was the so-called “Reggie scene” during which a teen named Reggie comes to pick up Detective Marcus Burnett’s daughter for her first date and is confronted by both Burnett (played by Martin Lawrence) and Detective Mike Lowrey (played by Will Smith), who is her godfather.

In the scene, the two men harass the young man, threatening him and searching him for drugs. On screen, Reggie (played by Dennis Greene) looks visibly shaken, but now, we’re learning that the fear he was experiencing wasn’t just acting.

During a Tidal x CRWN interview from Thursday (January 9), Lawrence and Smith sat down with host Elliott Wilson in New York City and recalled how the scene came about.

Aside from it being completely ad-libbed, the legendary acting duo say they were instructed by director Michael Bay to open up the rookie actor by being as intimidating on set as they were in the actual movie.

In front of the Reggie actor, Smith replayed what went down: “[Martin] comes up to me and I’m talking to the kid and Martin says, ‘Hey Will, you stepping on my lines a little bit. I have a thing I wanna say in the scene and you’re stepping on it a little bit.” I said, ‘Hey man, you need to get it where you fit in.’”

Here’s the hilarious description of what happened in full.