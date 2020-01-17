Billy Porter And Tiffany Haddish Going To A Strip Club Together Is The Most Hilarious Story Ever

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 12: Billy Porter during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The red carpet slayer dished on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Emmy nominee Billy Porter appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 15. He talked about his rise to fame but also his friend Tiffany Haddish. The two actors rocked a strip club together.

Previously, Haddish revealed she took Porter to the alll-male strip club  Swinging Richards. In telling his side of the story, Porter explained, "She's a comedian, and she's been on the road with a lot of comedians ... aka, a lot of male comedians.”

He continued, “So when you walk into a strip club with Tiffany, you're at the strip club with the strip club people,the ones who do that all the time.  Now I've had my share of strip clubs, but you walk in with Tiffany and it's like [yelling] 'Tiffany Haddish is in the building!'" He also said this was a strip club where you could see everything.

We can only imagine. Watch below:

Billy Porter and Tiffany Haddish are currently starring in Like a Boss, which opened in theaters last week.

