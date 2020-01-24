Meghan Markle’s Father Admits He Lied About His Daughter To The Media

Written by Paul Meara

Thomas Markle has now decided to tell the truth about his royal daughter in a new documentary airing in the United Kingdom. Produced by Channel 5, Thomas Markle: My Story recalls the 75-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle and what really happened following the royal wedding. He also relays how he has lied about Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, several times to the media. In the documentary, he also claims to have learned about his daughter’s pregnancy on the radio while driving. “[It’s] almost a joke when you tell people, you know, you heard it on the radio,” Markle said. “This is my daughter – talking about my grandchild. She’s going to have a grandchild that’s mine and I’m not hearing about it on the phone, I’m hearing about it on the radio.”

Thomas Markle also recalls the first time he learned his daughter was dating Prince Harry. “She called me on the phone and she said, ‘I’ve got a new boyfriend,” he said. “And I said, ‘Great.’ And she said, ‘He’s British.’ I said, ‘OK.’ She said, ‘He’s a prince.’ I said, ‘All right.’ And she said, ‘He’s Prince Harry.’ I said, Oh.'” RELATED: Prince Harry Breaks His Silence On Leaving The Royal Family Months after Meghan and Harry married in May 2018, Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain and told host Piers Morgan that he had spoken with the couple and settled many of their differences. Now, in the documentary, he claims that was a lie. “Actually, on the Piers show, I lied. I said they called me back and they were really concerned about me, and I said, ‘Go on your honeymoon, don’t worry about me, I’ll be fine.’ And that was all a lie,” he said. “So I made their image appear a little bit better.” Markle also says he lied to Prince Harry about the staged paparazzi photos that he had taken prior to the wedding. “I denied it,” he said. “All Harry asked me was did I pose for measurements for a suit, and I said, ‘No, I wasn’t posing for a measurement for a suit, I was being measured for a new hoodie.’ That’s what I told them.” RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Lost Their Royal Titles In New Deal He added, “Of course that was a lie. I lied to him. I’m not proud of that, but I did.”

"They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby - they are turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now."



Meghan's father has criticised the couple's decision to step back from the Royal Family.



Along with his newfound truth-telling, Thomas Markle says he no longer wants to do interviews or take photographs without being compensated financially. “I’m going to defend myself and I’m going to be paid for it,” he said in the doc. “I don’t care. At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.” That said, Markle doesn’t believe he’ll see his daughter again. “The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground,” Markle said. “I don’t think at this point they’re thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently made headlines for their decision to relinquish their royal duties and move to Canada. Since, Harry has thanked everyone for their support and says the couple will still support the many charities his royal family does.