BET Networks And Tyler Perry Studios Announce Seventh Season Return Of ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios are announcing the return of the hit series Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, which is currently in its seventh season of production.

The comedy about retired fire chief Curtis Payne (played by LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) will pick up five years after season six as they continue to navigate life’s challenges.

Production is also underway for Perry’s new sitcom, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living. The show will portray Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, who decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his quirky grandfather. Grampa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has purchased a very run down home for the elderly and is in way over his head. Comedy ensues after Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as investors.

Both series are set to premiere in summer 2020 on BET.

Tyler Perry's new shows on BET, The Oval and Sistas, continue to crush it in the ratings, earning 1.7 and 1.8 Million viewers respectively for their midseason shows.