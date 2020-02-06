Viola Davis Will Portray Michelle Obama In Showtime ‘First Ladies’ Drama

Showtime has given a straight-to-series order to First Ladies, a one-hour drama whose first series stars Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama.

According to Deadline, Davis will also serve as executive producer on the project, which was put on fast-track development at Showtime last August with a three-script commitment.

Written by Aaron Cooley (novels Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court, The Guns of Ridgewood), First Ladies is set in the East Wing of the White House, a place where many historical and impactful decisions have been made by first ladies hidden from view. Deadline reports the series will reveal the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes, with Season 1 focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.