Matthew A. Cherry Wins Oscar For 'Hair Love,' Honors Kobe Bryant In Speech

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver’s critically acclaimed Hair Love just won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 92nd Oscars.

The film, which depicts a Black father who attempts to style his daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time and relays the positivity of embracing African American hair, beat out Dcera (Daughter), Kitbull, Memorable, and Sister.

During his acceptance speech, Cherry shouted out DeAndre Arnold, a Texas high school student who was suspended and told he couldn’t graduate until he cut his locs, and implored everyone to love the hair they were born with.

"Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize Black hair," he said while accepting the award. “There’s a very important issue that’s out there – the CROWN Act – and if we can help to get this passed in all 50 states it’ll help stories like DeAndre Arnold’s, who’s our special guest tonight, stop to happen.”

Cherry also honored Kobe Bryant during the speech.

“This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant," he said. "May we all have a second act as great as his was. Thank you.”

See below: