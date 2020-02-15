‘Atlanta’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Will Play Marvel’s First Openly Gay Superhero In ‘The Eternals’

Written by Tweety Elitou

Brian Tyree Henry is set to make history as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first openly gay superhero! Best known for his role as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the hit TV series, Atlanta and his most recent role as Carl in the Joker movie, the 37-year-old actor will play the character Phastos (a married man) in Marvel’s upcoming film, The Eternals.

Actor Haaz Sleiman—who stars as the husband of Brians’s character—revealed the news about the upcoming film while chatting with New Now Next. “I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, The Eternals,” told New Now Next. “I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child.”

When asked if fans can look forward to seeing any affection between the characters, Haaz shared we can definitely expect MCU’s first gay kiss. “Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.” He continued, “Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.” Eternals is set to hit theaters November 6.