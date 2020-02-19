Ayesha Curry Has Perfect Clap Back for Troll Who Called Her A ‘Farm Animal’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Ayesha Curry isn’t putting up with the nonsense that social media trolls are trying to send her way.
On Monday (February 17), the Family Food Fight host revealed some incredible photos of herself and husband Steph Curry’s vacation to Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas. But some folks thought that that was an open invitation to share some nasty ‘grams.
In the pictures, the Currys, who have been married for eight years, can be seen cuddling up next to each other while lounging on pool chairs. Ayesha wrote of the photos, “all the things,” accompanied by sun, heart, champagne and wave emojis.
A troll, in response to her vacation post, commented: “Steph Married to an actual real life farm animal.”
The mom of three quickly whipped up a clever response: “yes a GOAT I know,” she wrote, followed by a shrugging emoji.
Ayesha Curry’s clapback quickly racked up over 1,200 likes and endless praise for standing up for herself.
“You the real MVP!” one fan wrote.
We couldn’t agree more!
(Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS