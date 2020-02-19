Lark Voorhies on Her Mental Health Concerns and Why She Won’t Return To ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Saved by the Bell actress Lark Voorhies appeared on the latest episode of The Dr. Oz Show that is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19th, to open up about her struggle with mental illness.
The 45-year-old actress also admitted that she was asked not to participate in the upcoming reboot of the popular 90s teen sitcom. Original cast members Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar are reportedly set to return for the reboot that will air on the NBC streaming service Peacock.
Peacock launches April 2020 but the premiere for the Saved by the Bell premiere has yet to be announced.
Voorhies said she suffers from bipolar disorder and addressed the “many competing voices,” in her head and how it “just goes on and on.”
Tricia Voorhies, Lark’s mother, who stood by her side on Dr. Oz shared her feelings about the ongoing battle with her daughter’s mental health.
“Right now I feel really good, but I’ve struggled a lot. I’ve had many nights of crying and I was totally puzzled and perplexed,” Tricia said. She later added that her daughter’s doctor has helped her to “come to terms with her challenge.”
Dr. Oz asked Lark to read an excerpt from her journal to illustrate how she felt about her mental illness and how not being asked to appear in the television reboot affected her.
“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion,” she said. “I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”
