Lark Voorhies on Her Mental Health Concerns and Why She Won’t Return To ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Saved by the Bell actress Lark Voorhies appeared on the latest episode of The Dr. Oz Show that is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19th, to open up about her struggle with mental illness.

The 45-year-old actress also admitted that she was asked not to participate in the upcoming reboot of the popular 90s teen sitcom. Original cast members Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar are reportedly set to return for the reboot that will air on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

Peacock launches April 2020 but the premiere for the Saved by the Bell premiere has yet to be announced.

Voorhies said she suffers from bipolar disorder and addressed the “many competing voices,” in her head and how it “just goes on and on.”