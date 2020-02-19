Lark Voorhies on Her Mental Health Concerns and Why She Won’t Return To ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

The actress speaks about the “competing voices” in her head on Dr. Oz.

Written by Alexis Reese

Saved by the Bell actress Lark Voorhies appeared on the latest episode of The Dr. Oz Show that is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19th, to open up about her struggle with mental illness.

The 45-year-old actress also admitted that she was asked not to participate in the upcoming reboot of the popular 90s teen sitcom. Original cast members Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar are reportedly set to return for the reboot that will air on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

Peacock launches April 2020 but the premiere for the Saved by the Bell premiere has yet to be announced. 

Voorhies said she suffers from bipolar disorder and addressed the “many competing voices,” in her head and how it “just goes on and on.” 

Tricia Voorhies, Lark’s mother, who stood by her side on Dr. Oz shared her feelings about the ongoing battle with her daughter’s mental health.

“Right now I feel really good, but I’ve struggled a lot. I’ve had many nights of crying and I was totally puzzled and perplexed,” Tricia said. She later added that her daughter’s doctor has helped her to “come to terms with her challenge.” 

Dr. Oz asked Lark to read an excerpt from her journal to illustrate how she felt about her mental illness and how not being asked to appear in the television reboot affected her.

Hello everyone! I want thank everybody who has been so supportive throughout my journey these last several years. It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis. Please tune in this Wednesday to the Dr Oz show to learn about living with a mental disorder that many people do not understand. I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times. I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished! #strengh #love #life #fightthestigmaofmentalillness #larkvoorhies

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion,” she said. “I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

